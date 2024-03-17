DeKalb scores 21 in one inning against Indian Creek: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, March 16

BASEBALL

DeKalb 22, Indian Creek 6, 4 inn.: At DeKalb, the Barbs trailed the Timberwolves by five runs but they were hardly in trouble.

DeKalb (3-0) scored 21 runs in the third and ended the game with the mercy rule after Indian Creek’s scoreless top of the fourth.

Jackson Kees was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Nik Nelson and Ruari Bengford were both 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Ben Nunez hit a two-run homer and Cole Latimer drove in two runs.

Jeffrey Probst was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Timberwolves (0-2). Jakob McNally was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Lisle 16-9, Hiawatha 4-6: At Kirkland, Nelly Delvalle had two hits in each game and scored three times as the Hawks (1-2) lost to the Lions in nonconference play.

Mia Siddall was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the first game and 1 for 3 with an RBI in the second game. Madison Krumweide tripled and drove in three runs in the second game.

Marian Langley also knocked in a run in the second game.