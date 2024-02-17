Annabella Simpson fourth on vault; DeKalb-Sycamore swim wins sectional: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls gymnastics

IHSA State Championship: At Palatine, DeKalb-Sycamore senior Annabella Simpson was fourth on the vault Saturday to earn a medal.

Simpson posted a 9.575 to edge out Vernon Hill’s Livy Tran (9.55). Hersey’s Sabrina Nemcek won the event with a 9.75.

Boys swimming

Byron Regional: At Byron, The DeKalb-Sycamore co-op won a sectional title for the third straight year, posting a 279.5 team score to top Hononegah by more than 30 points and send six automatic qualifiers to next week’s state tournament.

Jacob Gramer qualified in four events for the Barbs. He won both the 50-yard freestyle in 21.44 seconds and 100 butterfly in 49.29. He was also on the winning 200 medley relay with Kevin Sullivan, Calvin VanderSchee and Max Palacios and the winning 200 free relay with VanderSchee, Palacios and Evan Johnson.

Sullivan was the 200 individual medley champ in 2:01.24. Palacios won the 100 free in 48.5. Last year, only Gramer and the 200 free relay qualified.

Automatic bids went to the winners of each event. At-large qualifiers and seeds will be announced later.

The state championship starts Friday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.