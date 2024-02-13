DeKalb Wendy’s HVAC unit fire causes $40K in damage

Wendy's fast food restaurant, 1321 Sycamore Road, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, after a Saturday fire. The city of DeKalb ruled the building uninhabitable Saturday after the incident. Another sign on the building states its closed for maintenance until Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A Saturday fire at a DeKalb Wendy’s fast food restaurant caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damage and left the building temporarily uninhabitable, city officials said.

DeKalb firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the ceiling of the Wendy’s, 1321 Sycamore Road, about 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a Monday news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

A sign posted on multiple places around the Wendy’s announced the building was undergoing maintenance until Monday.

The fire is believed to have originated in a rooftop HVAC unit, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the interior ceiling and evacuated the restaurant.

The fire at the restaurant, near Hopkins Park and across the street from Jewel-Osco grocer, was brought under control in about 12 minutes, authorities said, though crews remained at the location for more than an hour to ventilate the space.

As of Sunday evening, damage from the fire was not noticeable on the building’s exterior, though multiple ceiling tiles seen inside the Wendy’s dining room were damaged.

Signs could be seen posted at the Wendy’s drive-thru, front door and windows alerting the public to the business’s temporary closure.

A “Keep Out” sign posted by the city of DeKalb’s Building and Code Enforcement Division and signed by a DeKalb firefighter listed the Wendy’s as uninhabitable as of Saturday.

No injuries were reported. Damage was limited to the interior ceiling and the HVAC unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Monday, according to the news release.

Crews from Cortland, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston and Maple Park fire agencies assisted.

This story was updated at 8:34 p.m. Feb. 12, 2024 with additional information from the DeKalb Fire Department.