Zarique Nutter leads NIU to conference win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Men’s basketball

Northern Illinois 62, Miami (OH) 59: Zarique Nutter had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Huskies to a Mid-American Conference victory in Oxford, Ohio.

David Coit had 21 points and five rebounds and Xavier Amos had nine points and 12 rebounds.

NIU will face South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday.

Boy’s basketball

Oregon 65, Indian Creek 64: At Oregon, the Timberwolves battled to the end but came up short in nonconference action.

Logan Schrader led the scoring with 18 points, Jeffrey Probst added 15 and Jakob McNally chipped in with 12.