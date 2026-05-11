Juvenile killed in ‘officer-involved’ shooting in Princeton

An unidentified juvenile is dead after what police have termed “an officer-involved” shooting Sunday in rural Princeton.

In a Monday news release issued by the Illinois State Police Troop 2, one subject was killed and another injured after shots were fired Sunday at a location in the 2700 block of East Street in Princeton.

“At the request of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton Police Department, the Illinois State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting,” according to the release.

State police said Bureau County deputies and Princeton police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, while state police troopers assisted with providing perimeter security. ​

“Officers were advised the subject was armed and holding several people hostage, including juveniles,” police said. “On scene, officers entered the residence and shots were subsequently fired. The subject and one juvenile were struck by gunfire.

“ISP officers entered the residence after shots were fired to assist with providing medical aid and transported the juvenile to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. The subject was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

“This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.”