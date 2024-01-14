More than 70 vehicles stuck in ditches this weekend in DeKalb County due to ‘impassable roads’

A snow plow makes its way south down Pritchard Road Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, near Hinckley. Several inches of snow blanketed DeKalb County Friday on top of the 6 inches that fell on the area earlier this week. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to more than 70 vehicles stuck in ditches across the area over the weekend, as drifting, blowing snow and ice have rendered many roads still impassable as of Sunday morning, authorities said.

Glidden Road from Old State Road to Illinois Route 72 has been closed for hours due to the extreme driving conditions. About 20 vehicles in that area have required emergency assistance, said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan Sunday morning.

“The wind seems to be causing a huge problem for the plow drivers in clearing the roads,” Sullivan said Sunday morning.

That portion of Glidden Road between DeKalb and Kingston remained closed as of 8:34 a.m. Sunday due to hazardous road conditions and the number of vehicles stuck in ditches.

The Kingston Police Department posted a morning update at 7:05 a.m. Sunday alerting area motorists to the road closure and urging people to stay home.

“Are the roads safe to be on? ABSOLUTELY NOT !” the Kingston Police Department post reads.

Kingston police said plows have been attempting to clear roads for hours but the wind has not stopped as of Sunday morning. The conditions have prompted a multi-agency emergency response, with county sheriff’s deputies, the Illinois Conservation Police with snow mobiles and the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District all providing aid, according to the Kingston Police Department.

“Folks were transported to the Friendship Center,” Kingston police wrote. “Glidden Road South isn’t any better. This is not only our county but all surrounding counties.”

Blowing and drifting snow made multiple roads impassable, prompting the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office to issue a late-night alert urging residents to stay off the roads and stay home.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office issued a social media warning around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, urging area residents to stay at home if possible.

“We have many vehicles stuck in the ditch and in the roadway. Indian Rd south of 30, Genoa Rd, and Glidden Rd. are the most problematic right now,” sheriff’s officials wrote on social media Saturday night. “Some roads are down to one lane only. Please stay home if you can.”

Road conditions have deteriorated so much that sheriff’s deputies are experiencing delayed arrival times “due to the number of vehicles stuck” in the snow, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office.

Between early Friday morning and early Saturday morning, DeKalb saw 9.3 inches more snow fall on top of Tuesday’s snow storm, according to snowfall totals released by the NWS Saturday.

DeKalb County residents and northern Illinoisans across the region experienced high winds and slippery roads Saturday followed by bitter cold that’s expected to worsen into Sunday, the National Weather Service warned.

Temperatures are expected to plunge through Wednesday.

A wind chill warning that goes through noon Sunday covers Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Will, Grundy, La Salle counties. After that, the region is under a wind chill advisory from noon Sunday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Drifting and blowing snow was expected to continue throughout the day Saturday and into the overnight hours Sunday. Travel will be extremely hazardous with “very low visibility and snow covered roads due to falling, blowing or drifting snow,” according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts were forecasted as high as 40 mph, mainly in open areas.

Residents should expect wind chills as low as 10 degrees to 30 degrees below zero.

Exposed skin could become frostbitten in as little as 30 minutes. Those who have to be outside are urged to wear hats and cloves, layers and cover exposed skin.

