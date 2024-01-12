Warming centers available for free in DeKalb County

The sign at the First Nation Bank tells it all as temperatures are just cold enough to make the precipitation snow rather than rain Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in DeKalb. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day with 7 to 10 inches of snow expected. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb County has warming centers throughout DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa free to use and open to help all in the area looking to get out of the bitter cold.

Those in need are asked to call the facility before traveling out into the cold to ensure availability.

In DeKalb

People are asked to contact the facilities of their choice before traveling to ensure a room is available, especially on holidays and during severe weather events, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb. The Christ Community Church location will be open only in weather with temperatures of 20 degrees or lower.

DeKalb Park District, Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road. Call 815-758-6663. Weekly hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., 815-756-3568. Weekly hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

DeKalb Salvation Army Community Center, 830 Grove St., 815-756-4308. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, with extra Thursday hours from 5 to 7 p.m., closed Friday through Sunday.

Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Ave., 815-787-6161. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, closed all other days of the week. Only open with temperatures are 20 or below.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb. Call 815-217-8235. Hours are 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily. Only open when 32 degrees or lower. Open overnight.

Under DeKalb city code, landlords must provide heat to residential buildings to maintain a room temperature of at least 68 degrees between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., and at least 62 degrees at other times.

To report inadequate heat in a residential building, call the DeKalb Building and Code Enforcement Division Mondays through Fridays at 815-748-2070. After hours, call 815-739-0745.

To request a well-being check for someone who may be suffering due to extreme weather, call the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.

In Sycamore:

Sycamore Police Department, 535 DeKalb Ave., open 24 hours every day.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

In Genoa