Boys basketball

Kaneland 75, Chicago Hancock 28: At Chicago, Troyer Carlson had 22 points to lead the Knights to a nonconference win.

Freddy Hassan scored 18 points and Isaiah Gipson and Andrew Walter combined to add 16.

Boys bowling

DeKalb 3,048, Sycamore 3,025: Talen Tate rolled a 645 series with high games of 266, 223 and 156 to lead the Barbs to a nonconference victory.

Bryan Chesser helped the win with high games of 203 and 163.