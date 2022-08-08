Developer wants to build 40 townhomes in Sycamore

According to Sycamore city documents released ahead of a special Aug. 8, 2022 meeting of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, developers Tom Weaver and Kurt Kozlowski, of Home Run Properties, want to build 10 four-unit townhome buildings – with 40 total two bedroom, two bathroom townhome units – at 1235 Hathaway Drive, in the residential neighborhoods behind Peace Road near Sycamore’s south side. (Provided by City of Sycamore)