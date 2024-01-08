Crafting with a Cricut cutter in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons to use the library’s Cricut cutter.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshops at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 18 in the 309 Creative room, according to a news release.

The workshops are free and intended for teens and adults.

Participants can create foil transfer bookmarks and stickers. Beginners will be welcomed. Because of limited space, the workshops are first-come, first served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9578, ext. 2851.