DeKalb Corn Fest board donates $3,500 to Barb Food Mart

The Corn Fest board recently presented a $3,500 check to Barb Food Mart. Pictured from left are Christi Coulter, Lisa Angel, Nancy Partch, Denise Salihoglu, Shawn Lowe, Brian Reynolds, Sean Larson and Jessica Dewey. (photo provided by the DeKalb Corn Fest board)

The DeKalb Corn Fest board recently presented a $3,500 check to Barb Food Mart as the recipient of funding from the 2023 festival.

Barb Food Mart is a food pantry that serves 250 families every week at its Garden Street location and another 250 families out of two satellite pantries located at DeKalb High School and Malta Elementary School, according to a news release.

For every $1 the pantry receives, it is able to buy $8 worth of food for families.

Consider donating this holiday season at secure.givelively.org/donate/barb-food-mart-nfp.