NIU men lose to Northern Iowa: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Mens Basketball

Northern Iowa 76, Northern Illinois 63: At DeKalb, David Coit led the way for the Huskies with 17 points in the nonconference contest against the visiting Panthers. Quaran McPherson added 14, Zarique Nutter tossed in 12 and Yanic Konan Niederhauser added 10 for NIU (6-5).

Boys Basketball

Hampshire 64, Kaneland 44: At Milwaukee, Wis., the Knights fell in a nonconference contest played at the Fiserv Forum.

Hiawatha 53, Alden-Hebron 43: At Kirkland, Blake Wiegartz led the offensive attack for the Hawks with 18 points and the defense for Hiawatha (4-10) held the visitors to only two points in the second quarter. Cameron Emerich added 12 points for the Hawks.

Girls Basketball

DeKalb 50, Belvidere 32: At McHenry, the Barbs captured third place in the McHenry Holiday Tournament with the win. DeKalb improved to 10-8 overall.

Alden-Hebron 41, Hiawatha 28: At Kirkland, Delaney Wood led the Hawks with 18 points in the nonconference contest. Hiawatha fell to 7-10 overall.

Boys Wrestling

Kaneland 53, Woodstock North 29: At Maple Park. Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Camden Skipper, Alex Gochis, Jack Gruber, Josh Karther, Colten Heltsley, Caden Vanik, and Nathan Lapitan recorded wins for the Knights in the dual victory.

Kaneland 59, Larkin 23: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Scholl, Alex Gochis, Gruber, Mason Kelly, Kyle Rogers, Vanik, Apollo Gochis, Rogan O’Neil and JR Warfel recorded wins for the Knights in the dual victory.