Byers Brewing Company in DeKalb announces it’s closing

In this Shaw Local File photo, Steve Byers, co-owner of Byers Brewing Company, talks about the brewing process on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the production area at the brewery and taproom in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Byers Brewing Company, a local family owned brewery that opened in DeKalb in 2019, announced Wednesday it’s planning to close up shop for good.

The announcement came in a social media post shared by the craft brewery, 230 E. Lincoln Highway.

In a statement, the Byers family and staff thanked the community for its support of the business, saying “we hope see you again before this chapter ends.”

An attempt to reach the owner on Wednesday was not successful.

“The good news is that we are so extremely grateful for all of your support over the last 4+ years,” the statement reads. “We got to do what we love.”

Byers Brewing Company had recently obtained emergency financial assistance from the city of DeKalb to fix some equipment at its Sixth Street location.

In February, Byers Brewing Company was recognized for its contributions to the community as the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Business of the Year.

The brewery’s last day of business is anticipated around Jan. 31, 2024, or when the beer in the taproom runs out, according to the statement.

“If you know anyone interested in a turnkey brewery, we believe this community is wonderful and could support a brewery in our space,” the statement reads. “We just couldn’t make it work after 2020 and beyond.”