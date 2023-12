SYCAMORE – The Lutheran Church of St. John will host a live drive-thru Nativity and chili supper to celebrate Christmas.

The church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, will host the event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can drive around the church to view the Nativity. The Nativity features scenes such as the Old Testament prophecies and the wise men’s visit. A chili supper will be served.