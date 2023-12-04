DeKalb firefighters encourage safety first this holiday season

DeKalb Fire Station Number 1 with ambulance and fire trucks parked out front in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The DeKalb Fire Department recently announced its 27th annual Red Wreath Program, a holiday season campaign meant to encourage families to remember to put fire safety first this time of year. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Fire Department recently announced its 27th annual Red Wreath Program, a holiday season campaign meant to encourage families to remember to put fire safety first this time of year.

Since 1986, DeKalb Fire Department has displayed lighted wreaths as a visual reminder of home fire safety during the holiday season, according to a news release.

On Thanksgiving Day, DeKalb firefighters began displaying wreaths with all red bulbs outside each fire station.

If an emergency fire incident related to the holiday season occurs, firefighters will replace a red bulb with a white bulb.

The display will continue through Jan. 1.

“Our community’s goal is to keep all the wreaths red. Each time drivers and pedestrians observe the red wreaths at the fire stations we hope they are reminded to celebrate the holidays safely and Keep the Wreaths Red!,” fire officials wrote in a news release.

The leading causes of holiday fires include cooking, candles, electrical short circuits in decorative lighting, and combustible holiday decorations, according to the DeKalb fire department. Chimney fires and heating appliances such as space heaters also are a risk.

Those with questions about the Red Wreath Program or about fire safety are invited to contact the DeKalb Fire Department at 815-748-8460.