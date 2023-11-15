Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 14

Prep football
IHSFCA All-State Teams Released: The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced its All-State football teams for each of the eight classifications and 8-man football.
Each team includes a list of 18 first-team players and a list of honorable mention players. In Class 6A, Kaneland senior quarterback Troyer Carlson earned first team and Aric Johnson earned honorable mention. In Class 5A, Sycamore junior defensive back Burke Gautcher earned first team. In Class 7A, DeKalb’s Davon Grant earned honorable mention. In 8-man, Hiawatha’s Lucas Norvell earned honorable mention.
Girls basketball
Dakota 26, Hiawatha 24: At Hiawatha, the Hawks put up a fight but came up short. Delaney Wood led the way with 11 points.
Larkin 40, DeKalb 38: At Burlington, the Barbs battled but fell short in Burlington Central tournament action.
Mens basketball
Kishwaukee College 71, North Central College 59: At Malta, the Kougars hosted and led 32-26 at the half. The Kougars notched up their rebounding and 3-point percentage in the second half to 56% on the way to a 71-59 victory.
Jalen Smith led the Kougars with 20 points, Donavyn Sayles had 15 points and seven rebounds, Josh Bocher had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Brayden Johnson added 11 points and four steals. Mehki Lunford had six points with five assists and Cooper Hasz had seven rebounds.
Kishwaukee (1-3) will travel to take on McHenry County College at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.