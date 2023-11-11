Swim season ends at state prelims for Allison: Daily Chronicle roundup for Friday, November 10

DeKalb-Sycamore swimmer Molly Allison’s season came to an end Friday in the preliminary round of the IHSA state meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.
The sophomore finished below her seed time in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in a tie for 40th in 53.61 seconds and failing to advance to Saturday’s final.
In the 200 free, Allison, the lone qualifier for the co-op, also finished below her seed time. She posted a 1:56.39 to take 29th.
Thursday’s result
Boys bowling
DeKalb 2,781, Burlington Central 2,666: The Barbs picked up the sweep, scoring near 900 each game.
Michael Sciabaras rolled a high game of 205 and finished with a 562 series.