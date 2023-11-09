Hoey: Fall events brought thousands to DeKalb County

Autumn is a special time of year in DeKalb County. The fall colors are vibrant, and the fall harvest takes center stage in an area renowned for its agricultural heritage.

Area orchards, pumpkin patches and farm stands are popular destinations this time of year not only among locals but also for thousands of visitors drawn to the county for our local fare, attractions, festivals and events.

Signature DeKalb County events such as Sycamore Pumpkin Fest and Northern Illinois University’s homecoming brought into the area thousands of visitors this October despite weather conditions that were less than ideal.

An expanded NIU homecoming block party in downtown DeKalb that included the unveiling of the new Victor E. Huskie statue, and a new event at Malta’s Jonamac Orchard featuring DeKalb County’s Bold Spirits makers were warmly embraced by returning Huskie alumni, students, fans and families. A tradition that is one of the oldest of its kind in the country at 116 years, NIU homecoming continues to evolve and showcase the local flavor and experiences that make DeKalb County a great fall destination.

The Victor E. Huskie statue is not the only public art to be unveiled in the county this fall.

Beautiful mosaic murals created by NIU alumnus Danielle Casali were revealed recently at the Malta Township Public Library and on the south wall of DeKalb City Hall in downtown DeKalb. Casali’s work can also be seen throughout DeKalb County, including at South Moon BBQ in downtown Hinckley. Like her Hinckley mural, Casali enlisted the help of hundreds of volunteers who worked for months with the artist to bring to life her vision of the theme “Belonging.”

Be on the lookout in the coming months for the DCCVB’s 2024 edition of the DeKalb County Visitors Guides where many of the county’s murals will be featured.

Two new events debuted in the county in early November. The inaugural Day of the Dead, “Celebration of Life” attracted hundreds of participants and visitors to downtown DeKalb on Saturday. The Hispanic cultural event included traditional ofrenda located within DeKalb Public Library and several downtown businesses, a colorful parade down Third Street, traditional music, dance, and food and drink throughout the afternoon.

Last weekend also marked the first of three Illinois High School Esports Association state tournaments that NIU Esports will host during the 2023-24 school year. NIU will host championship tournaments for the association’s competitive video game leagues.

Tournaments for the 12 games – ranging from PC games such as League of Legends to console games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – will take place in the Esports Arena in Altgeld Hall. One hundred, fifty participants and more than 100 teachers, coaches and fans representing high schools from across the state descended upon the NIU campus for the two-day event.

The university will host two more IHSEA state championships during the weekends of March 2-3 and May 11-12, 2024.

Be sure to check out the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website dekalbcountycvb.com for a comprehensive calendar of local events, and the latest information on all things to do and explore in the county we call home.