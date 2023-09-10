September 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Where to commemorate 9/11 in DeKalb

DeKalb Fire Department to host ceremony Monday to honor the sacrifices and memories of lives lost in 9/11 tragedy.

By Megann Horstead
DeKalb’s fire chief Mike Thomas talks during a 9-11 remembrance ceremony held on Sunday Sep. 11th at station one in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Fire Department will host its Patriot Day Ceremony Monday in memory of lives lost in the tragedy that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a news release.

The event, which is open to the public, will provide a space for people to gather in reflection. It starts at 8 a.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 700 Pine St., DeKalb.

It will feature brief remarks from fire officials and a presentation of colors by the DeKalb Firefighters Color Guard.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, attendees may enjoy light refreshments, according to a news release.