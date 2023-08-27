Photos: Highlights from a busy weekend in DeKalb

DeKALB – It was a packed weekend in DeKalb as the high school football season opened with a rivalry matchup between the DeKalb Barbs and Sycamore Spartans during the FNBO Challenge.

The challenge raised $42,000 for DeKalb and Sycamore booster athletes. Sycamore came out on top 42-7 against the Barbs.

It wasn’t the only major event that flooded DeKalb this weekend.

For three days, thousands filled downtown DeKalb streets for 46th annual DeKalb Corn Fest. The carnival, sound stage, food vendors and family-friendly activities ended Sunday evening.

