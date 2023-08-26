FNBO Challenge raises $42K for DeKalb, Sycamore athletes

DeKALB – It’s been more than 22 years that DeKalb Barb and Sycamore Spartan families crowd in front of Huskie Stadium on a Friday night in late summer to mark the start of high school football season, kick off a friendly rivalry match and raise money for a good cause.

The week’s heat didn’t seem to deter any for the annual FNBO Challenge in its 24th year. The event raised $42,000 to be split between both school’s booster clubs, said co-founder Ron Bemis. Bemis and his retired First National Bank of Omaha coworker Gary Evans founded the FNBO Challenge in 1999.

“I guess when you start out the way we did with 12 sponsors and just kind of kicking it off, the way it’s grown has probably exceeded our expectations,” Bemis said. “It takes a lot of work and community support.”

The clubs sold 2,800 presale tickets to the tailgate, organizers said.

“Tonight we’ll reach right at the $1.3M over the last 20 years. And its divided between the two schools, the two booster clubs. And both schools fund a lot of the athletic programs from this,” David Coovert, tailgate coordinator with the Sycamore High School Boosters Club.

In 24 years, the challenge has raised $1,370,000 divided between both clubs, Bemis said.

“We enjoy it. I think both of us really enjoy it. It’s become a family,” Powell said. — Laura Powell, DeKalb Booster Club president

Crowds lined up early to tailgate outside Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb Friday afternoon. Pork chops, hot dogs, vegetarian brats, chips and other treats offered a chance to curb hunger before the big game, meant to kick off the start of high school football season in a friendly rivalry for a good cause.

DeKalb School District 428 and Sycamore School District 427 athletes of all ages, including basketball players, swimmers, cheerleaders and more were celebrated at a parade of athletes on Huskie Stadium field Friday.

Tickets sold pool funds raised each year to support the booster clubs’ provisions, provide uniforms or sports equipment for athletes and other necessities.

Laura Powell said she and Coovert are what she calls “lifers.” Powell, president of the DeKalb Booster Club said she no longer has children who go to the high school, but has stuck around to help organize the event in the years since.

“We enjoy it. I think both of us really enjoy it. It’s become a family,” Powell said.

The challenge pits DeKalb and Sycamore against each other twice per year: football in the fall and basketball in the winter. Founded in 1999, the lively family-friendly event was meant to increase attendance from both towns at area athletic events, raise funds to support booster clubs and spread a little goodwill among teams, too, Coovert said.

“The event was made so the two booster clubs and the two fan bases could get along, could coexist,” Coovert said.

Powell agreed.

“And I think it’s definitely served that purpose for all of us,” Powell said. “We’re one community and this is just a fun rivalry.”

As for who he rooted for? Bemis has got it figured out.

“It’s a funny story: I’m actually a fifth-generation DeKalb graduate, but I’ve lived in Sycamore for the past 22 years,” Bemis said. “My kids went to school here. So it’s very easy for me to be happy.”