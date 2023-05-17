Staffing to serve: DeKalb Fire Department’s 2022 data shows response calls steady under new chief

DeKalb firefighter Andrew Romano waxes the departments newest engine Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the apparatus bay at Fire Station 3 in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

“Hiring is a daunting task because of the retirements and fewer people to pull from to get in this career. But our hires have been fantastic. Their training is going well.”

— Mike Thomas, DeKalb fire chief