DeKalb’s got a new fire chief: ‘I will work very hard for the community,’ says Michael Thomas

DeKALB - A 26-year DeKalb Fire Department veteran was sworn in Monday as the next full-time chief after serving in the acting role since November.

Michael Thomas, formerly acting chief and deputy chief of operations before that, led the DeKalb City Council and a packed council chamber in the pledge of allegiance Monday. Thomas was joined by his family, including his wife, Jill, who pinned his chief’s badge on his uniform during the ceremony. Dozens of DeKalb firefighters lined the walls of the chamber to support their new chief.

“I am a little overwhelmed because this is pretty crazy, the amount of support,” Thomas said during his emotional remarks. “I take very seriously the responsibility bestowed on me. I will work very hard to make you proud of the fire department and I will work very hard for the community, as well. I really appreciate this.”

Acting DeKalb Fire Chief Michael Thomas is sworn in by Ruth Scott, DeKalb City Council recording secretary, as the city's new full-time fire chief Monday, April 11, 2022, during the council meeting at the library. Thomas has been serving as the acting chief since the retirement of former chief Jeff McMaster in November.

Over the past four and half months, Thomas has served as the department’s acting chief after the retirement of Jeff McMaster in November.

“To see a DeKalb guy who raised his family here, has dedicated so much to the fire department, be promoted to that role, it is just absolutely phenomenal,” DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes said.

McMaster retired after 26 years in the department. City staff conducted a community search to find McMaster’s successor last year and interviewed two finalists. However, the leading candidate – who is not identified in city records – did not work out. According to city staff, an agreement over compensation couldn’t be reached with the leading candidate. The search was suspended, and Thomas stepped up to provide needed leadership.

“I just want to say how excited I am that we don’t have an acting chief anymore,” DeKalb Ward 2 Alderwoman Barb Larson said. “This is fabulous now that is it official, I am so excited about that.”

According to city documents published ahead of the DeKalb City Council meeting , City Manager Bill Nicklas already had offered the job to Thomas, who accepted, documents show. His first day as full-time chief was Monday followed by his official swearing-in and badge-pinning ceremony that was conducted during the meeting. A council vote wasn’t needed to approve Thomas’ full-time appointment because hiring department heads falls under city manager’s responsibilities.

DeKalb Fire Chief Michael Thomas becomes emotional as he thanks his family after being sworn in as the city's new full-time fire chief Monday, April 11, 2022, during the DeKalb City Council meeting at the library. Thomas has been serving as the acting chief since the retirement of former chief Jeff McMaster in November.





Thomas has been with the DeKalb Fire Department since he was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in July 1995.He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in September 2009, to captain in April 2016 and to battalion chief in July 2019. In October 2021, he was appointed deputy fire chief of operations and then acting chief one month later.

In the four months since Thomas took over, city staff said the chief provided apt knowledge of fire department operations. During his time as acting chief, Thomas oversaw the creation of the fiscal 2022 budget; operations and training of department staff, including hiring nine new firefighters under a $2.7 million grant; helped the department get approval to buy two new fire engines; and served on the city manager’s executive team.

“I think since I became acting chief we’ve made some pretty big moves in our department, and I felt like that was a big part with the support of others,” Thomas said. “We were able to create these teams and collaborate and land on a number of different products, and it showed that maybe it is time for me.”