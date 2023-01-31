No jail for Douglas Moeller, former DeKalb superintendent guilty of texting explicit photos of subordinate

Douglas Moeller, (right) former DeKalb School District 428 superintendent, asks a question of Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery after his sentencing Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Moeller was sentenced to 2 years of conditional discharge and 100 hours of community service after being found guilty of one count of non-consensual dissemination of a private sexual image, a class 4 felony. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)