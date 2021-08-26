September 26, 2022

How vaccinated is where you live? Fully vaccinated residents by ZIP code in Illinois as of August 24

By Katie Finlon and Emily K. Coleman

The share of Illinois residents fully vaccinated varies dramatically depending on where you live, newly released ZIP code-level data shows.

The data provides a breakdown by ZIP code of residents 12 and older in Illinois who have received one dose, along with those who are fully vaccinated. Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are accounted for in both sets, officials said.

Data is as of August 24.

The IDPH data, however, lacks clarity in some instances. ZIP code data in some cases shows higher vaccinations administered than there are residents living in certain ZIP codes, according to 2019 Census data.

Medical providers who administer the vaccine “directly input the data into the immunization registry, including the ZIP code,” Arnold said in an email.

Katie Finlon covers local government and breaking news for DeKalb County in Illinois. She has covered local government news for Shaw Media since 2018 and has had bylines in Daily Chronicle, Kendall County Record newspapers, Northwest Herald and in public radio over the years.

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is the editor for the Northwest Herald. She spent about seven years prior to that with Shaw Media, first covering the town of Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.