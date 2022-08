An open house will be conducted for retiring judge Marc Bernabei from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Bureau County Courthouse, 700 S. Main St., Princeton.

The reception also will be live streamed via Zoom for those unable to attend in person. To attend remotely, go to the Circuit Clerk’s site at https://circuitclerk.bureaucounty-il.gov/Zoom-Court-Appearances and enter courtroom 210.