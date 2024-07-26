Festival 56 co-Artistic Director James Calitri to receive Illinois Theatre Association honor

James Calitri will be honored Aug. 3 as the recipient of the Illinois Theatre Association’s 2024 Award of Excellence in Artistic Directing. (Photo provided by Tracy Makransky)

Festival 56′s James Calitri will be honored Aug. 3 as the recipient of the Illinois Theatre Association’s 2024 Award of Excellence in Artistic Directing.

The awards presentation will be during the Awards Brunch as part of the Illinois Theatre Association’s Annual Members Celebration - A United Front, A celebration of Theatre in Illinois, which will be held at Two Brothers’ Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. Each year the Illinois Theatre Association recognizes both individuals and organizations for their significant contributions of promoting quality theatre throughout the state of Illinois. James Calitri was nominated by the Illinois theater community and accepted by ITA’s Board of Directors.

“James believes in the magic that ignites the stage and the message that shines under the lights,” said Princeton Theater Group Board President Tracy Makransky. “His creativity is beyond measure, and his passion for theater is boundless. He is well-deserving of this award.”