Royal Super Market in Sheffield to celebrate 1 year since community raised more than $500,000 to save it

Shoppers search for groceries Dec. 18, 2023, at the Royal Super Mart in Sheffield. The community raised more than $500,000 to keep the store open under new ownership. (Scott Anderson)

Royal Super Mart, the cherished local grocery store serving Sheffield and the surrounding area since 1940, announced its first anniversary since its grand reopening under new ownership one year ago.

A cornerstone of the rural community, the renovated social enterprise is committed to providing access to fresh, quality products, service and a revolutionary shopping experience, the store said in a news release.

To celebrate its anniversary, Royal Super Mart is hosting a special birthday party 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 – inviting all customers to participate.

The Community Appreciation Day will include complimentary sweet treats, samples and deals throughout the day. In honor of the store’s first birthday in 2024, customers who spend a minimum of $20.24 will be able to purchase a snack pack for $1. There also will be a special announcement about a new discount program. Customers must be present to participate, the store said.

Royal Super Mart was founded in 1940 by Cliff Winger and has been a staple of Sheffield’s Main Street ever since. John Winger, who took over in 1985, kept the store running until he neared retirement. Facing the potential closure of the town’s only grocery store, Elizabeth Pratt, executive director of Cornerstone Community Wellness, stepped in with a plan to save and renovate the store. The community rallied, raising more than $500,000 to support the transformation. The renovated store, which reopened on Aug. 1, 2023, now features new technology and extended hours, memberships, ensuring it remains a vital part of Sheffield’s social and economic fabric​​​​.