Princeton library to celebrate 17 years at new location with donor wall

The Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees and staff are celebrating 17 years at the Peru Street location.

The occasion provides the perfect opportunity for the library to publicly announce the installation of a new donor recognition wall. The new structure highlights the most generous, one-time donations the library has received since the opening. Initially, the library opened the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant facility on Aug. 1, 2017. The upgrade was primarily funded through the generosity of the community. These donors are prominently displayed throughout the building.



The board of trustees realized the need to recognize the handful of donations made since. Therefore, the decision was made to establish a separate area to acknowledge the individuals responsible for these gifts. The board was to make sure it was not only original and creative, but complemented the existing Prairie theme of the library. After researching other donor walls, one clearly stood out. The board agreed on the design and solicited the expertise of Elise Swinford to customize the item and A&M Products to create the plaques. Inclusion on the wall requires a minimum one-time donation of $20,000. Contributors so far are the Harold Pierson Trust, The Richard Kirkpatrick Trust, the Georgia Faye Trust, Jeanne Hutchinson and Dr. and Mrs. Hutchinson.



The Princeton Public Library Board of Trustee President, Tony Bonucci will present the new donor wall at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the library, 698 E. Peru St. Refreshments will be served throughout the day to thank the community for making the library a reality.