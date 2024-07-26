Princeton National Night Out set Aug. 6

Spectators watch drone demonstrations Aug. 1, 2023, during the National Night Out event at Zearing Park in Princeton. The 2024 event also has drone demonstrations scheduled. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton Police Department and Princeton Park District are teaming up Tuesday, Aug. 6, to host National Night Out at Zearing Park.

The two entities are coming together in recognition of America’s Night Out Against Crime.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with hot dogs, chips and water served to attendees.

There will be a visit from the Life Flight helicopter 5 to 5:30 p.m., a K-9 demonstration at 6:30 p.m., a drone demonstration, face painting, a blood drive, tours of emergency vehicles and Mr. Cinnamon the Balloon Twister.

Several community partners and sponsors also contributed to the event.