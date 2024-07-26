Spring Valley to offer e-recycling event Aug. 17 for residents only

The city of Spring Valley will provide a free electronics recycling event for Spring Valley residents only from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the John F. Kennedy School parking lot, 999 N. Strong Ave. (Earleen Hinton)

The city of Spring Valley will provide a free electronics recycling event for Spring Valley residents only from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the John F. Kennedy School parking lot, 999 N. Strong Ave.

Residents must supply a utility bill and driver’s license at the event to prove residency.

The event will end at 11 a.m. or when containers are full. There is a limit of five items per car and no more than two TVs or monitors.

Accepted items include cables, cable boxes, blenders (without glass), cash registers, cameras, mobile electronic devices, carpet sweepers, computers and laptops, coffee makers (without glass), computer perhiphers, curling irons, copiers, electric knives, cords, electric tooth brushes, televisions and monitors, holiday lights, DVD players and VCRs, external hard drives, uninterrupted power supply units, fax machines/scanners and video game consoles.

Items that will not be accepted are large kitchen appliances, washers/dryers, medical equipment, light bulbs, VS cassette tapes, e-cigarettes, household and lithium batteries and freon containing devices.

If you have any questions about a particular item, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 815-664-4221.