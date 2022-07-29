Princeton Elementary approves 3% salary increase for administration, district office and maintenance staff

Princeton Elementary School Board has approved staff hirings, resignations and approved teacher contracts and administration salary increases for the upcoming school year.

During Monday’s meeting, the board approved the hiring of Justin Fundell as a paraprofessional at Douglas School.

The resignations of Dan Burkhart as Logan Junior High Science teacher and Heather Gebhart as BEST Program paraprofessional also were approved.

After an executive session, the board approved a 3% salary increase for administration, district office and maintenance staff for the upcoming school year, retroactive to July 1. The board also extended the Superintendent’s contract through June 30, 2025.

A collective bargaining agreement with the teacher’s union also was approved.

Superintendent JD Orwig provided an update to the board on the Return to Learn Plan, stating that, at this time, the district does not anticipate a mask mandate returning at the beginning of the school year.

The district is keeping an eye on Covid-19 numbers and policy is subject to change.