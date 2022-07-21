Dylan Benavidez announces Democratic campaign for Bureau County Clerk position

Lifelong Bureau County resident Dylan Benavidez has announced his candidacy for Bureau County Clerk and Recorder in this year’s general election.

The Sheffield native will appear on the Democratic ticket for the Nov. 8 general election.

“I was born on the west side of Bureau County to a working class family, where I learned hard work and service to my community,” Benavidez said. “I want to bring my dedication to making elections more accessible for everyone who can vote and to bring back responsibility to the clerk’s office.”

According to his campaign biography, Benavidez has served as Choir Director for the First United Methodist Church of LaMoille and at the age of 17, graduated early from Penn Foster and was promoted at 18 for his strong leadership to be an assistant store manager at a local restaurant.

At the height of the summer season, Benavidez managed more than 40 employees, was responsible for inventories and crew schedules. It was here Benavidez found his passion for management and leadership.

Benavidez’s local volunteer involvement includes the Western Bureau County Food Pantry and the Walnut Rotary. He also served as an organist in many churches.

Benavidez believes his leadership and management skills would be an asset to the County Clerk’s office.

“Through hard work I have always been able to attain the goals set by me, exceed expectations set for me, and problem solve effective solutions,” Benavidez said. “I will apply my management skills to run an efficient and transparent County Clerk’s office, saving taxpayers time and money. I will be a hands-on Clerk for the people of Bureau County.”

Benavidez said he aims to expand voting hours, increase public awareness of the many legal ways in which voters may cast their vote and ensure that every eligible voter who wishes to vote is able to vote.

Benavidez also notes that in order to provide the taxpayers with the best service as county clerk, services must start from the top. He believes the county clerk should be held to the same standards and expectations as his office staff. Benavidez said he will follow the same standards and expectations of his staff to restore trust and accountability to the office.

Benavidez will be attending events around the county to listen to residents, hear their ideas and discuss his plans in the coming weeks.

More information on Benavidez’s campaign is available at benavidezforbureaucountyclerk.org.