Boys track: Three Princeton throwers advance to 2A State finals

CHARLESTON - The Princeton Tigers took four throwers to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Boys State Track & Field prelims at Charleston.
Three are moving on to Saturday’s finals.
PHS junior Bennett Williams had the fourth best throw of the day in the discus at 160-4 3/4 (48.89m). David Russell, a senior from Chillicothe IVC, is the leader at 172-6 1/2 (52.59m). Williams was runner-up at the Geneseo Sectional with a PR of 172-2 1/4.
In the shot put, junior Payne Miller is seeded ninth with a throw of 49-10 1/2 (15.2m). Sophomore Cade Odell also advanced, seeded 12th at 48-6 (14.78m). Cahokia senior Chase Crawford had the best throw of the day at 63-3 (19.28m).
PHS sophomore Ian Morris came in 18th best at 142-5 3/4 (43.43m) in the discus, and did not advance.
It is the first time in school history that PHS has qualified four throwers for State and the first time to advance three to the finals since 1981 when Eric Foresman and Pat Pence went 1-2 in the shot and Mike Telfer was runner-up in the discus.