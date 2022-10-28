Shaw Media Regional Volleyball Update, Thursday, Oct. 27

Area Regionals
AT ANNAWAN (1A)
Monday - (10) Amboy def. (11) Ridgewood 25-22, 25-22
Tuesday - (4) Forreston def. (13) LaMoille 25-11, 25-11
(6) River Ridge def. (12) Morrison 25-22, 25-11
Wednesday - (1) Annawan def. (10) Amboy 25-14, 17-25, 25-18
(6) River Ridge def. (4) Forreston 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Thursday - Title: (6) River Ridge def. Annawan 25-21, 25-10
Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Aurora Christian Regional winner at 6 p.m.
AT AURORA (1A)
Monday - (15) Leland def. Yorkville Christian by forfeit
(9) Aurora Christian def. (10) HBR
Tuesday - (3) Ottawa Marquette def. (14) Mooseheart 25-8, 25-12
(5) Indian Creek def. (13) Somonauk 25-11, 25-13
Wednesday - (9) Aurora Christian def. (15) Leland 25-3, 25-15
(3) Ottawa Marquette def. (5) Indian Creek 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Thursday - Title: (3) Ottawa Marquette def. (9) Aurora Christian 25-21, 27-29, 25-22
Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Annawan Regional winner at 6 p.m.
AT POLO (1A)
Monday - (7) Lanark Eastland def. (8) Pearl City 25-14, 25-22
Tuesday - (3) Fulton def. (14) Ashton-Franklin Center 25-13, 25-15
(9) Polo def. (5) Milledgeville 25-14, 25-13
Wednesday - (2) Newman def. (7) Lanark Eastland 25-19, 27-25
(3) Fulton def. (9) Polo 25-13, 25-22
Thursday - Title: (2) Newman def. (3) Fulton 21-25, 25-20, 25-14
Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the St. Bede Regional winner at 7 p.m.
AT ROANOKE-BENSON (1A)
Monday - Lexington def. Roanoke-Benson 25-9, 25-18
Tuesday - (4) Brimfield def. (13) Normal Calvary Christian Academy 25-16, 25-17
(5) Flanagan-Cornell def. (12) Lowpoint-Washburn 25-10, 25-17
Wednesday - (1) Princeville def. (6) Lexington 26-24, 25-23
(5) Flanagan-Cornell def. (4) Brimfield 25-17, 25-22
Thursday - Title: (1) Princeville def. (5) Flanagan-Cornell 19-25, 25-19, 25-22
Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Illini Bluffs Regional winner at 6 p.m.
AT ST. BEDE (1A)
Monday - (8) Putnam County def. (7) Earlville 26-24, 25-22
Tuesday - (12) St. Bede def. (4) Woodland 22-25, 25-18, 25-17
(11) Henry def. (6) Serena 25-20, 25-23
Wednesday - (1) Newark def. (8) Putnam County 23-25, 26-24, 25-15
(12) St. Bede def. (11) Henry 25-19, 25-17
Thursday - Title: (1) Newark def. (12) St. Bede 25-15, 25-17
Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Polo Regional winner at 7 p.m.
AT WETHERSFIELD (1A)
Monday - Peoria Christian d. Galva, 25-14, 25-21
Tuesday - (3) Williamsfield def. (14) Stark County 25-7, 25-8
(11) Peoria Heights def. (7) Midland 25-10, 25-16
Wednesday - (2) Wethersfield def. (8) Peoria Christian 25-16, 25-20
(3) Williamsfield def. (11) Peoria Heights 25-9, 25-8
Thursday - Title: (2) Wethersfield def. (3) Williamsfield 25-17, 24-26, 25-19
Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Biggsville Regional winner at 7 p.m.
AT FIELDCREST (2A)
Monday - Fairbury Prairie Central def. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-16, 23-25, 25-18
El Paso-Gridley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-17, 25-18
Tuesday - (2) Downs Tri-Valley def. (9) Fairbury Prairie Central 25-19, 25-18
(3) Fieldcrest def. (5) El Paso-Gridley 32-30, 25-19
Thursday - Title: (3) Fieldcrest def. (2) Downs Tri-Valley 25-21, 26-24
Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Seneca Regional winner at 7 p.m.
AT HALL (2A)
Monday - (8) Bureau Valley def. (10) Hall 25-16, 25-13
Tuesday - (2) Sherrard def. (8) Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-16
(3) Rockridge def. (6) Princeton 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
Thursday - Title: (2) Sherrard def. (3) Rockridge 22-25, 25-22, 25-12
Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 7 p.m.
AT ORION (2A)
Monday - (7) Riverdale def. (9) Kewanee 25-16, 26-24
(5) Mercer County vs. (11) Alleman 25-17, 25-12
Tuesday - (1) Orion (27-8) def. (7) Riverdale 25-16, 25-12
(5) Mercer County def. (4) Knoxville 25-22, 25-17
Thursday - Title: (1) Orion def. (5) Mercer County 18-25, 25-15, 25-17
Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Quincy Notre Dame Regional winner at 6 p.m.
AT ROCK FALLS (2A)
Monday - (9) Stillman Valley def. (8) Sandwich 25-16, 25-22
(7) Erie-Prophetstown vs. (10) Mendota 25-10, 25-19
Tuesday - (1) Rock Falls def. (9) Stillman Valley 25-17, 25-14
(4) Oregon def. (7) Erie-Prophetstown 25-15, 16-25, 25-16
Thursday - Title: (1) Rock Falls def. (4) Oregon 25-18, 25-22
Next: The winner advances to the Winnebago Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Woodstock Regional winner at 6 p.m.
AT SENECA (2A)
Monday - Peotone def. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 26-24, 25-22
Pontiac def. Wilmington, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21
Tuesday - (8) Peotone def. (1) Coal City 25-20, 25-22
(10) Pontiac def. (4) Seneca 25-21, 25-21
Thursday - Title: (8) Peotone def. (10) Pontiac 25-16, 20-25, 25-11
Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Fieldcrest Regional winner at 7 p.m.
AT DIXON (3A)
Tuesday - (1) Dixon def. (8) Ottawa (12-20-2) 25-18, 25-15
(4) Galesburg def (7) Streator 25-17, 25-13
Thursday - Title: (1) Dixon (22-11) def. (4) Galesburg 27-25, 25-22
Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Peoria Richwoods Regional winner at 6 p.m.
AT GENESEO (3A)
Tuesday - (2) Rock Island (20-12) def. (6) Sterling 25-10, 25-11
(5) LaSalle-Peru def. (3) Geneseo 25-22, 25-22
Thursday - Title: (2) Rock Island (21-12) def. (5) LaSalle-Peru 26-24, 25-18
Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Metamora Regional winner at 7 p.m.