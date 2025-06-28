All-Star baseball game at Schweickert Stadium to feature 45 of state’s best seniors

Hall's Jack Jablonski fires a pitch during a game this season. Jablonski is one of 45 seniors from around the state who will play in the Illinois Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games on Monday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Mike Vaughn)

All summer long, top college baseball players from around the country showcase their skills at Schweickert Stadium in Peru playing in the Prospect League.

On Monday, top high school players from around the state will take the field one more time as prep players during the 48th annual Illinois Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games.

“It’s a great opportunity for people of the Illinois Valley to see some of the best seniors in the state play,” said St. Bede coach Bill Booker, who is the ICA’s baseball chairman. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to showcase their talents.”

The game will feature 45 players from all over the state representing all four classes.

“You can go to Antioch to East Dubuque, all the way down to Mount Vernon and over to Belleville and everywhere in between,” Booker said. “There’s kids from 1A through 4A and it’s pretty exciting to be able to put that much talent on the field.”

Fans fill the box seats behind home plate during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp home opener in May at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. The stadium will host the Illinois Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games on Monday. (Scott Anderson)

Several players will represent the Illinois Valley in St. Bede pitcher Alan Spencer, who was the NewsTribune and BCR Player of the Year, Hall pitcher/outfielder Jack Jablonski and Hall pitcher Izzaq Zrust, Fieldcrest pitcher/second baseman Jordan Heider and catcher Keaton Davis and first baseman Sam Mitre of two-time Class 1A state champion Marquette.

“It’s a nice opportunity for these kids,” Booker said. “It’s always nice when you have local kids because then local people can follow it and it’ll be a nice time for our area because it’s truly an honor to get to play in this. It’s a 1A through 4A game where kids from every level can compete against each other and you can see there’s good players at all levels.”

Players are nominated by their coaches and the rosters are chosen by a committee of coaches from around the state.

“There’s no north and south or east and west (division of players) anymore,” Booker said. “We try to make sure both teams have enough pitching first and foremost. We try to separate 1A through 4A players evenly. We try to keep teammates together. We just try to put together rosters that we feel are going to make for competitive games.”

The Blue team will be coached by Morris coach Todd Kein and his staff and the Red team will be led by Rock Falls coach Donnie Chappel and his staff. Jim Eustice, Jim Heth and Dan Wieczorek will umpire the game.

Players arrive at the stadium between noon and 1 p.m. There’s a lunch program for the players from 1-2 p.m.

“We have people from the Jason Foundation coming to talk to the players,” Booker said. “The Jason Foundation deals with teen mental health issues and teen suicide and issues that need to be addressed in today’s world.

“As an added bonus, while one team is with the Jason Foundation, Pistol Shrimp players are going to be with the other team telling them about what colleges look for, playing in the summer and just going over some things that might help seniors because most of these guys are going to play in college.”

The teams take photos and have batting practice and infield and outfield in the afternoon.

Festivities begin with player introductions at 4:30 p.m., followed by a ceremonial first pitch at 4:50 p.m. and the games beginning at 5 p.m. The teams will play two seven-inning games.

The game was previously held at Illinois Wesleyan University before making the move to Peru this summer.

“Wesleyan did a great job,” Booker said. “We didn’t move for any other reason than it’s a little more convenient for everybody involved. We’re still centrally located. We’re going to be able to have concessions this year. The Pistol Shrimp are going to run the concession stand. Their GM June Keeley has been great to work with and very cooperative. We appreciate them having an off day late in June because its a perfect date for us. We’re going to try to keep this date. I know the City of Peru has shown an interest in wanting to keep this.”