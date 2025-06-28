Grady Thompson to play for USA D-3 Basketball Team in Brazil

Princeton's Grady Thompson will represent the University of Dubuque for the USA D-3 Basketball Team in Brazil (Photo provided by the University of Dubuque)

Basketball has taken Grady Thompson to a lot of places.

It’s going to take him to Brazil next month.

The University of Dubuque junior to be from Princeton has been selected to the USA D-3 Basketball Team for its 2025 Brazil Tour from July 7-16. The USA team is made up of talented men’s basketball players from NCAA Division 3 colleges and universities across the United States.

“I am so honored to be among those chosen to represent our country and the University of Dubuque,” Thompson said. “I am truly thrilled by the prospect of representing the USA and UD on the court, competing against international talent and immersing myself in the vibrant culture of Brazil.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.”

This tour is much more than just basketball, Thompson said. While they will be playing high-level games against teams in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the trip is also designed to provide a unique international experience focused on educational, cultural and social growth. They will have the chance to engage with local communities through outreach programs, visit schools, clubs and churches, and host a youth basketball clinic.

The team will also have the opportunity to explore iconic landmarks such as the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain.

The tour begins with an orientation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, July 7, before departing for Brazil that evening. They will be playing games in both São Paulo (July 8-9) and Rio de Janeiro (July 10).

Thompson, a first-team AP All-Stater on Princeton’s No. 1 ranked 2022-23 team, had a breakout sophomore season for Dubuque, averaging 14.2 points, second high for the Spartans, and 4.6 rebounds. He led the Spartans with 78% free-throw shooting.

He scored a game-high 29 points, including the final basket to seal the Spartans’ 90-86 double-overtime win over crosstown rival Loras College.