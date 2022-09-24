Get all the Week 5 Illinois Valley football coverage here

Princeton 56, Kewanee 7 — story by Kevin Hieronymus, photos by Mike Vaughn
Photo gallery: Princeton vs. Kewanee
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0 — story by J.T. Pedelty
Hall 66, Mendota 45 — story by Jayce Eustice
Morris 49, La Salle-Peru 7 — story by Kevin Chlum, photos by Scott Anderson
Kaneland 41, Ottawa 14 — story by Brian Hoxsey, photos by Katy Arnold
Photo gallery: Kaneland vs. Ottawa
Hope 40, Marquette 25 — story by Charlie Ellerbrock
Manteno 38, Streator 22 — story by Jamie Newell
Newman 27, Bureau Valley 0 — story by Cody Cutter
The Times roundup (Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland) — staff