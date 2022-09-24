Hall’s Mac Resetich banks 7 touchdowns, 429 yards in win over Mendota

SPRING VALLEY – Neither the rain nor the Mendota defense could slow down senior quarterback Mac Resetich on Friday as he carried the Hall Red Devils to a 66-45 win over the visiting Mendota Trojans.

Resetich lit up the scoreboard, scoring seven touchdowns while scampering for 429 yards on 29 rushing attempts, a whopping 14.8 yards per carry. Resetich also connected on one pass for 26 yards.

This high-scoring matchup between renewed rivals featured two explosive offenses that exchanged touchdowns throughout before Hall’s defense dug in and the Red Devils walked away with their second win of the season.

Hall coach Randy Tieman mentioned he spent extra time in practice throughout the week preparing for the onside kick-based kicking game of the Trojans after seeing Princeton take advantage of their special teams a few weeks ago.

The extra time paid off, as Mendota opened the game with onside kicks one after another, all of which were fielded cleanly by the Red Devils.

The Red Devils received the opening kick and immediately set the tone with a three-play drive that ended with a 45-yard touchdown run by Resetich. After a 2-point conversion by Gianni Guerrini, Hall took an early 8-0 lead.

The Trojans answered back on their first possession with a long drive capped by a 17-yard run by Isaac Smith. The extra-point attempt in the rain was bobbled, keeping the 8-6 lead in the hands of the Red Devils.

After ending its first drive in explosive fashion, Hall’s second possession included a methodical drive down the field that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Joseph Bacidore. Resetich would complete the 2-point attempt on the ground, giving Hall a 16-6 lead.

Mendota answered with a long drive that included a 20-yard fake punt run by Anthony Childs. Charles Heiting punched in a 2-yard touchdown, and Angil Serrano added an extra point to bring the score to 16-13.

Resetich again showed his quick-strike ability on the ensuing drive with a 49-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion to put Hall back up 24-13.

Mendota fought its way back with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Justin Randolph to Garret Zinke. Hall quickly responded on the next possession with a 7-yard touchdown run by Resetich and 2-point conversion, leaving the score at 32-19.

Hall’s defense made its first stop in the middle of the second quarter, as the Devils forced a four-and-out on the Trojans’ fourth possession. With good field possession, Hall’s offense capped its fifth consecutive touchdown drive with a 1-yard run by Bacidore. A failed conversion left the score at 38-19.

Smith returned the ensuing kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown, and the Trojans’ defense forced a Bacidore fumble. Mendota scored on a 4-yard pass to Ryne Strouss with three seconds remaining in the half to make the score 38-31.

Three seconds proved to be too much time for Resetich, as he took the one play 52 yards to the end zone to put the Red Devils up 44-31 at halftime.

In the second half, Hall’s defense dug in its heels and forced a turnover on downs on Mendota’s first possession, allowing the offense to put together a two-play drive capped by a 75-yard touchdown run by Resetich to go up 52-31.

Mendota showed off its explosive offense on the next drive with a 64-yard pass from Randolph to Smith, pulling the Trojans closer at 52-37.

Hall’s offense then begin to work the clock, putting together back-to-back long touchdown drives ended by 5-yard and 27-yard touchdown runs by Resetich. The Red Devil defense forced two straight turnovers on downs as the clock began to run out on the Trojans down 66-37.

The Trojans added a late touchdown by Heiting.

Hall will travel to Kewanee to take on the Boilermakers on Sept. 30. The Trojans will head to Sherrard for a matchup with the Tigers at 1 p.m. Oct. 1.