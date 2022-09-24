The Times Friday Roundup: Fieldcrest, FCW football both suffer losses; Serena soccer scores homecoming triumph

At Veterans Park in Minonk, Brady Ruestman and Eddie Lorton each rushed for a touchdown Friday as Fieldcrest lost 33-14 to LeRoy in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover.
LeRoy led 7-0 after the first quarter before Ruestman scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:42 left in the second quarter. The extra point was no good and the Knights trailed 7-6.
The Panthers quickly countered with 1:57 left in the first half to go into halftime leading 14-6.
LeRoy extended its lead to 21-6 with 5:19 left in the third quarter before scoring twice more in the fourth to build a 33-6 lead.
Lorton scored with 5:35 left for the Knights (1-4).
Lorton ran 11 times for 58 yards and a TD, while Ruestman completed 4 of 12 passes for 131 yards and ran for seven yards and a score.
Josiah Johnston caught three passes for 119 yards.
West Central 50, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 8: At Biggsville, the visiting FCW Falcons couldn’t keep up with the Heat to fall to 1-4 on the season in Illinois 8-Man Football Association play.
West Central (5-0) received four touchdown runs from Kaiden Droste.
BOYS SOCCER
Serena 7, Yorkville Christian 0: At Serena, the Huskers (14-0) triumphed in their homecoming game under the lights, with Carson Baker (six saves) keeping the clean sheet in goal.
Camden Figgins scored three goals and had an assist, Hudson Stafford scored two goals and had an assist, Tanner Faivre recorded four assists, and additional goals were scored by Richie Armour and Eduardo Moncada.