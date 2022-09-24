Streator falls to 2-3 with 38-22 loss at Manteno

MANTENO - As the Manteno Panthers took the field for a senior night Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup against the Streator Bulldogs, fans were treated to a fireworks show that would rival many Fourth of July celebrations.

In the second half, after trailing the Bulldogs 14-7 at halftime, the home squad provided the home fans with some fireworks of their own as the Panthers outscored the visitors 31-8 in that second half and won 38-22 on Friday night.

“You have to give Manteno credit,” Streator coach Kyle Tutt said. “They ran the ball better than they have all year. They were able to dominate up front, and we were playing behind the chains a lot.”

The win made Manteno 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the ICE, while Streator falls to 2-3 and 1-2.

After forcing Streator to punt on its first drive, Manteno hit the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Niko Akiyama to Porter Chandler after it was tipped by an SHS defender.

A 5-yard run by Aneefy Ford cut the lead to 7-6.

Akiyama carried the ball 16 times for 155 yards and passed for 134 yards on nine completions. The sophomore also ran for 4 touchdowns.

Streator quarterback Christian Benning threw for 142 yards on 24-of-42 passing.

The Bulldogs will be back in action next Friday at Doug Dieken Stadium, hosting Peotone.

Manteno is scheduled to visit Coal City in Week 6.