OSF Healthcare welcomes new providers to Medical Group Office in Princeton

OSF Healthcare has added new primary psychiatric care providers in hopes to better serve the community of Princeton and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Travis Swink D.O, Jennifer Gutshall P.A. and Kellie Kozlowski A.P.R.N. joined OSF on July 24 and will look to increase access for patients in need of primary care and psychiatry services at the OSF Medical Group Office, located at 530 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

Swink, Gutshall and Kozlowski offer a number of services including chronic disease management, preventative care and mental health care support and treatment.

New or existing patient appointments with Swink, Gutshall or Kozlowski can be made by calling 815-876-3250.

The office is open five days a week. Clinic hours are 7:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.