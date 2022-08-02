Princeton man headed to prison for aggravated battery

A Princeton man is headed to prison for aggravated battery after assaulting officers during an arrest and subsequent jailing.

Jared M. Storm, 21, was sentenced by Judge James Andreoni to 8 years in prison for 2 counts of aggravated battery, both class 2 felonies.

Storm pled guilty to the charges on Aug. 1 and was sent sentenced to 4 years for each battery count. The sentences will run consecutive to each other.

The initial charged was a result of an incident occurring April 10 of this year in which members of the Princeton Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Princeton regarding a disturbance, according to the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Storm was told he was being placed under arrest and as officers were attempting to place the him in handcuffs, Storm failed to comply and kicked a Princeton Police Officer in the knee causing bodily harm to the officer.

On April 14, while Storm was in custody of the Bureau County Jail he was reportedly being disruptive and was told he was going to be placed in the restraint chair. Multiple deputies assisted in placing the him in the restraint chair and during this process, Storm spit in the face of a Sheriff’s Deputy, resulting in a second charged of aggravated battery.

Storm was prosecuted by First Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Briddick. He was represented by Public Defender Ray Nolasco.