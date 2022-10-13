October 12, 2022
Carson Wentz passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Commanders vs. Chicago Bears game

Bet Washington QB Carson Wentz’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws to a receiver in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carson Wentz Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (Alex Brandon/AP)

Player props for Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Carson Wentz player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (+146)1.5 (-204)
Total Passing Yards218.5 (-121)218.5 (-113)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-121)0.5 (-113)
Total Passing Completions20.5 (-117)20.5 (-117)
Total Passing Attempts32.5 (-133)32.5 (-103)
Longest Passing Completion35.5 (-109)35.5 (-125)
Total Rushing Yards11.5 (-115)42.5 (-119)
First TD Scorer+2000
Anytime TD Scorer+550
Player to score 2 or more TDs+4500

Wentz trends:

Wentz has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in three of five games this season.

In three of five games this year, Wentz has thrown for more than 218 yards.

Wentz has thrown for 40-plus attempts in four of five games.

Also in four of five games, Wentz has rushed for 12 or more yards.

Wentz does not have a touchdown run this year.

In four of five games, Wentz has thrown an interception.

Shane Jackson says:

All that said, my favorite prop for Thursday is actually an over. I’m taking over 0.5 interceptions for Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, which is currently being offered at -121 at Caesars Sportsbook. His under is priced at -113, if you were looking to fade my pick.

