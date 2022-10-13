Carson Wentz passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Commanders vs. Chicago Bears game

Player props for Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Carson Wentz player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (+146) 1.5 (-204) Total Passing Yards 218.5 (-121) 218.5 (-113) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-121) 0.5 (-113) Total Passing Completions 20.5 (-117) 20.5 (-117) Total Passing Attempts 32.5 (-133) 32.5 (-103) Longest Passing Completion 35.5 (-109) 35.5 (-125) Total Rushing Yards 11.5 (-115) 42.5 (-119) First TD Scorer +2000 Anytime TD Scorer +550 Player to score 2 or more TDs +4500

Wentz trends:

Wentz has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in three of five games this season.

In three of five games this year, Wentz has thrown for more than 218 yards.

Wentz has thrown for 40-plus attempts in four of five games.

Also in four of five games, Wentz has rushed for 12 or more yards.

Wentz does not have a touchdown run this year.

In four of five games, Wentz has thrown an interception.

Shane Jackson says:

All that said, my favorite prop for Thursday is actually an over. I’m taking over 0.5 interceptions for Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, which is currently being offered at -121 at Caesars Sportsbook. His under is priced at -113, if you were looking to fade my pick.

