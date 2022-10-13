Touchdown scorer picks for Bears vs. Commanders in NFL Week 6

The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will square off in a Thursday Night Football matchup at Soldier Field.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, currently lists this game as a pick ‘em, so it is anyone’s guess on which team will ultimately prevail. The total opened at 40, but has been bet down to 38.

With points being hard to come by, that will make it even more difficult to correctly predict this week’s touchdown scorer. As a reminder, I place a small wager on one player to score a touchdown ahead of each Bears’ game. I’m 1-4 on the year in this market, so things could certainly be going better.

David Montgomery favored to find the end zone

Bears running back David Montgomery is the betting favorite to score a touchdown. He has a price of -105 to do so, as every other player in this market has plus-money odds.

Montgomery scored his first touchdown of the season in last week’s 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He now has 179 yards and one score on 47 rushing attempts in four games. For his career, Montgomery has recorded 22 rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores.

If you believe Montgomery will score against the Commanders, consider playing our special boost at Caesars Sportsbook. We are offering a three-leg parlay at +380 odds, which needs the Bears to win, Montgomery to score a touchdown, and Carson Wentz to finish with fewer than 250 passing yards.

How about a no touchdown bet?

Not a single touchdown was scored in last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. The game even went into overtime, with the Colts securing a 12-9 victory in the end.

Will we see that happen two weeks in a row? You could get good odds on that at Caesars Sportsbook. At +2900, a $10 bet would net you $290 if there wasn’t a touchdown scored between the Bears or Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Shane Jackson’s pick

If the Bears are going to win this game, second-year quarterback Justin Fields will likely be a big reason why. That’s why I’m taking his odds of +230 to score a rushing touchdown against the Commanders under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football.

Fields scored the last time the Bears played in primetime, thanks to a first-quarter rushing touchdown against the Packers in Week 2. He also broke free for a long touchdown run against the Vikings last week, but it was ultimately called back due to a penalty.

Whether it is another long run or a QB keeper in the red zone, I think Fields finds pay dirt on Thursday Night Football.

Bet: Justin Fields to score a touchdown (+230)

TD scorer results

Week 1: Darnell Mooney to score a TD — Loss

Week 2: AJ Dillon to score a TD — Loss

Week 3: Dameon Pierce to score a TD — Win

Week 4: Khalil Herbert to score a TD — Loss

Week 5: Darnell Mooney to score a TD — Loss