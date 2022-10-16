Eagles vs. Cowboys betting preview: Best bet for Sunday Night Football on Oct. 16

A NFC East matchup will take place under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football later this evening, and it figures to have a big impact on the division race.

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) will host the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in a Week 6 battle. The Cowboys have fared well with Cooper Rush under center, and have won four games in a row since dropping the season opener.

But is this the week that they get a reality check? Oddsmakers seem to think so. Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, has the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite over the Cowboys.

The total is currently 42 points, which matches the second-highest total the Cowboys have had so far this season. The under has hit in four of the Cowboys’ first five games to start the year, and have really done so by a comfortable margin.

The Cowboys have yet to have a total reach 40 points this season. They suffered a 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, rattling off wins against the Bengals (20-17), Giants (23-16), Commanders (25-10), and Rams (22-10) since then.

The Eagles figure to be the best offense the Cowboys have faced this season, ranking fifth in the league in scoring with an average of 27 points per game. But this is still a team that prefers to lean on the ground game, thus limiting possessions in the contest.

I think the under 42 is worth consideration, but I’ll actually be betting the Cowboys’ team total instead. Caesars Sportsbook currently has an over/under of 17.5 points for the Cowboys, with the under juiced to -120.

Rush has performed admirably in Prescott’s absence, but there are still limitations to what he can do. He is averaging 7.1 yards per attempt, while the Eagles are giving up 5.6 yards per attempt this year.

I believe the Cowboys’ offense will be stymied in an unfavorable game script tonight. And if this is somehow a competitive contest again, it is likely a defensive battle. With multiple paths to get there, I’ll be taking the under on 17.5 points scored by the Cowboys. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today to bet with me.

Bet: Under 17.5 points for Cowboys (-120)