Commanders-Bears “Thursday Night Football” odds, line, spread

The Chicago Bears play host to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. from Soldier Field in Chicago.

This week’s matchup between the Bears and Commanders had an opening total of 40 at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. The total is now 38 at the same shop, which is in line with the rest of the market. The game is currently a pick’em at Caesars Sportsbook. Bears-Commanders moneyline: Commanders -110, Bears -110.

Thursday Night Football is a pick ‘em as of this writing, and there is one betting trend in particular you will want to read from Shane Jackson about rookie head coaches struggling on Thursday Night Football. Bears coach Matt Eberflus is in his first year at the helm in Chicago, and he will look to buck that trend.

The Bears (2-3) have lost back-to-back games on the road at the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, while the Commanders sit at the bottom of the NFC East and are on a four-game losing streak.

The Commanders have failed to cover in four straight games.

The Bears have played to the under in seven of their past 10 games at Soldier Field.

Bet Chicago Sports’ Shane Jackson is leaning towards taking the Commanders on Thursday. Read why here.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code

If you’re new to betting in Illinois, use code SMARTICLEFULL with Caesars Sportsbook to get your first bet on the house up to $1,250. New Illinois bettors can go “Full Caesar” by getting their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 reward credits, and 1,000 tier credits when you use code SMARTICLEFULL