The Carson Wentz experience: Bet on the Commanders QB to throw an INT vs. Bears

Week 6 begins with a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football. Oddsmakers consider this game to be a toss-up, as Caesars Sportsbook has had this game as a pick ‘em all week.

The total is currently 38 points, which is by far the lowest on the slate. According to this tweet from Action Network, Thursday Night Football games with a total between 37 and 40 are 18-4-1 (82%) to the under.

Pro Football Focus has a green line tool, and you can sort through the player props listed by the edge via their model. According to PFF, the top-12 player props for this game are all unders. Translation: I wouldn’t expect a lot of offensive production on Thursday.

Found this amusing. Per PFF's Greenline tool, the top-12 edges on player props are all unders in #Bears vs. Commanders.



This game is going to be an all-timer pic.twitter.com/oDJ6gzRrZC — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonBET) October 12, 2022

All that said, my favorite prop for Thursday is actually an over. I’m taking over 0.5 interceptions for Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, which is currently being offered at -121 at Caesars Sportsbook. His under is priced at -113, if you were looking to fade my pick.

Commanders’ fans have enjoyed the full Carson Wentz experience through five games. There are flashes of strong play, including when he threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. But there are also head-scratching turnovers that make you realize why Wentz is on his third team over the last three seasons.

Last week’s 21-17 loss to the Titans was a perfect example of this. The Commanders appeared on their way to winning that contest, but Wentz was intercepted at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left. It marked the fourth loss in a row for the Commanders, who are 1-4 during their first year with Wentz under center.

Wentz has recorded at least one interception in all but one game, when he finished with no touchdowns and no interceptions in a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz was picked off twice by the Jaguars in Week 1 and two more times against the Cowboys in Week 4. Only Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan have thrown more interceptions than Wentz, who has six on the year.

Ron Rivera on why the other NFC East teams have jumped past Washington:



"Quarterback." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 10, 2022

The Bears have also been a bit opportunistic on the defensive side of the ball under Matt Eberflus. Eddie Jackson leads the team with three interceptions, but Roquan Smith and Kindle Vildor have each recorded a pick in big moments.

In a game that could come down to a couple bounces, bet on the Bears to take advantage of at least one mistake from Wentz.

Bet: Carson Wentz Over 0.5 interceptions (121)