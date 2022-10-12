Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football

Don’t watch this week’s Thursday Night Football game without playing a boosted same-game parlay. Our friends at Caesars Sportsbook are back with another special boost for this week’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

Get +380 odds on this three-leg parlay for Thursday’s matchup:

• Bears win

• David Montgomery TD

• Under 249.5 passing yards for Carson Wentz

At +380 for this parlay, a $10 bet would net a $38 payout. Just make sure to play this boost before kickoff. All you have to do is log into your Caesars Sportsbook app and locate this parlay under the boosts tab.

Bears win

This is a winnable game for the Bears, who have only been betting favorite once through the first six weeks.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, has had this game as a pick ‘em all week. The Bears (2-3) are at home and will be looking to build on the momentum from their second-half rally against the Vikings in a 29-22 defeat last weekend.

The Commanders, meanwhile, are on a four-game skid since defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener. Carson Wentz was intercepted on the 1-yard line with 6 second left during last week’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

David Montgomery touchdown

Running back David Montgomery returned to action last weekend, and brought an immediate impact with a 30-yard screen on the second offensive play of the game.

Montgomery finished with 20 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, while catching all four of his passes for 62 yards. He played 72% of the snaps after missing the game against the New York Giants in Week 4.

Montgomery has just one touchdown on the year, but he will need to be a big part of this offense on Thursday.

Under 249.5 passing yards for Carson Wentz

Wentz is playing for his third team over the past three years, and it is easy to see why when you watch an entire game.

There are flashes from the former No. 2 overall pick, but Wentz makes a lot of head-scratching decisions as well. Wentz has thrown for at least 250 yards in three of his first five games, but forecasted wind might lead the Commanders to call more run plays on Thursday.

If Wentz ends up finishing with fewer than 250 yards, there is a good chance the Bears could get back in the win column.