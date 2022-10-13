Final card for Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears will be on primetime tonight, when they host the Washington Commanders for a Thursday Night Football matchup to kick off the Week 6 slate.

Let everybody make their jokes about how ugly this game will be — because it doesn’t really matter. The whole world will be watching on Amazon Prime, and it will be a good opportunity to cash some more tickets.

After a 3-1 showing on last week’s picks, my best bets for Bears’ games are now 11-6 on the year. Four of those losses have come from my weekly touchdown scorer pick, which has always been my smallest wager every week. Let’s try to stay hot with these four bets for tonight’s matchup!

Remember to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook for the best place to make your Bears’ bets this season.

Bet No. 1: Commanders 1H moneyline

This is my favorite bet for tonight’s game. The Bears have been outscored, 80-39, in the first half this season and are 0-5 in the opening half through five weeks. Rookie head coaches struggle on Thursday Night Football due to the short week, so I expect the Bears to get off to a slow start tonight.

Bet No. 2: Under 19.5 points for Bears

Win or lose, I don’t expect there to be a lot of points scored in this one. Last week, we played over 17 points for the Bears in a game that had a total of 44 and was set up for them to have a strong offensive performance. With unfavorable conditions on the horizon — and a total of 38 tonight — I’ll bet against the Bears’ offense reaching 20 points.

Bet No. 3: Carson Wentz to thrown an INT

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown an interception in all but one game to start the season, including two outings with multiple interceptions. The Bears have also been a bit opportunistic on the defensive side of the ball, led by three interceptions from Eddie Jackson.

Bet No. 4: Justin Fields to score a TD

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields scored the last time the Bears had a primetime game, and he had a long touchdown run called back in last week’s loss to the Vikings. I’m betting on Fields to find the end zone in this one.

Final card

Commanders 1H moneyline (-106)

Under 19.5 points for Bears (-114)

Carson Wentz to throw an INT (-130)

Justin Fields anytime TD (+210)

How Bears’ best bets have fared in 2022

Season record: 11-6

Week 1 vs. 49ers: 3-1

Bears +7 — Win

Under 41.5 points — Win

Under 17.5 completions for Justin Fields — Win

Darnell Mooney anytime touchdown — Loss

Week 2 at Packers: 0-3

Over 41.5 total points — Loss

Aaron Rodgers to thrown an INT — Loss

AJ Dillon anytime touchdown — Loss

Week 3 vs. Texans: 3-0

Bears -2.5 — Win

Over 38.5 total points — Win

Dameon Pierce anytime touchdown — Win

Week 4 at Giants: 2-1

Under 21.5 points for New York Giants — Win

Khalil Herbert over 75.5 rushing yards — Win

Khalil Herbert anytime touchdown — Loss

Week 5 at Vikings: 3-1

Bears +7.5 — Win

Over 17 points for Bears — Win

Over 162.5 passing yards for Justin Fields — Win

Darnell Mooney anytime touchdown — Loss